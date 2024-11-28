Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $18.10. Healthcare Realty Trust shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 768,161 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HR. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -78.48%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. This represents a 12.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $301,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,360,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $211,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 39.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 251,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 71,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $152,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

