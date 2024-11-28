Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $29.35 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,184,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZTO opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

