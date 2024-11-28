Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 380,790 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,790 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.36% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $26,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,226 shares of company stock worth $314,838. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

