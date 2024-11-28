Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 168,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.12% of State Street worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 127.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in State Street by 20.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 17.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 137,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 39.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 145,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 43.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. This represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,460 shares of company stock worth $2,499,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.58 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

