Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,740,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.48% of Henry Schein as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.5 %

HSIC stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 22.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

