Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $40.05 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 244,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,048,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 240,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,471,000 after buying an additional 37,128 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 689.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 48,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $177.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.43, for a total value of $542,587.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,911.65. This trade represents a 35.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,743.30. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

