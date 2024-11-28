Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 310,907 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 297.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,907 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $49,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 674.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 152,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

