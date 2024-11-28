Head-To-Head Survey: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) vs. Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 1 6 3 0 2.20 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $51.09, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Alpine Income Property Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $797.83 million 11.86 $238.02 million $1.23 34.59 Alpine Income Property Trust $50.02 million 5.13 $2.92 million $0.22 81.68

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Rexford Industrial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 135.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 509.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 30.40% 3.35% 2.29% Alpine Income Property Trust 6.72% 1.23% 0.59%

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 371 properties with approximately 45.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.