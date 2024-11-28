Head-To-Head Analysis: SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP)

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of SpringBig shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SpringBig and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppYea 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

SpringBig presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,188.66%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than AppYea.

This table compares SpringBig and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig -15.10% N/A -63.22% AppYea N/A N/A -269.35%

Risk & Volatility

SpringBig has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and AppYea”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $28.06 million 0.13 -$10.23 million ($0.08) -0.97 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.82 million N/A N/A

AppYea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SpringBig.

Summary

SpringBig beats AppYea on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Gan Yavne, Israel.

