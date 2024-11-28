HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 201.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.29.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $325.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.84 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.51.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.