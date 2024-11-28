Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 65.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,598,000 after buying an additional 95,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

