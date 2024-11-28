Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 325 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 464.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird cut McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total value of $321,457.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,754. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $295.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

