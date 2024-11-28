Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $105,000 Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,970. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $147.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $156.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

