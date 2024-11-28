Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 1,554 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $127.02 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $87.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.