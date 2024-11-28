Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth $210,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI opened at $352.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.72 and its 200-day moving average is $201.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.13. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $366.00.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.15%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

