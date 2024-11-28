Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $296,000 Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth $39,398,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth about $30,251,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,945,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Astrana Health in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

ASTH opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. Astrana Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.01 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

