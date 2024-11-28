Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 251 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 117,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,463.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WOR opened at $40.63 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

