Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $130.55 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $136.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.