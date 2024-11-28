Hancock Whitney Corp Has $387,000 Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Otter Tail by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $73.43 and a 52 week high of $100.84.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.