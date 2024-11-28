Greenpro Capital Corp. Holds Annual Meeting of StockholdersOn November 22, 2024, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to address key matters affecting the company. The event, which took place on the speci

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Greenpro Capital’s 8K filing here.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

