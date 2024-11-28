Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Trading 5.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 55,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 138,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82.
About Great Thunder Gold
Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.
