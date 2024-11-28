Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.89. 3,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Gray Television Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

