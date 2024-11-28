GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the October 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.32% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AAPB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. 57,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $31.90.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

