Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 94,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 49,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$35.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01.

About Goodfood Market

(Get Free Report)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.