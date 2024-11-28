Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Up 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 3,324,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,134,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

Goldstone Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.33. The firm has a market cap of £12.13 million, a P/E ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

