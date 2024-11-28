Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.41 and last traded at $52.41, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

