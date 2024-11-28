Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

