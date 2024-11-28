Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the October 31st total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 117,715 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 67,784 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,690,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 198,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $812.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

