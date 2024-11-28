Global Tech Industries Group Receives First and Second Interim Reports from Court-Appointed Receiver

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing that on September 18, 2024, in a case involving White Rocks (BVI) Holdings Inc., et al., v. Reichman, et al., Case No.: A-24-896359-B, Clark County, Nevada, District Court, a Receivership Order was entered appointing Paul L. Strickland as the Receiver of the company.

The Receiver, as per the Receivership Order, has submitted a First Interim Report dated October 7, 2024, and a Second Interim Report dated November 12, 2024, to the Court. Both reports have been filed as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, in the Current Report submitted by Global Tech Industries Group.

The disclosures within the reports are anticipated to shed light on the ongoing operations and financial status of Global Tech Industries Group under the supervision of the Court-appointed Receiver. Further details regarding the contents of the reports have not been provided in the filing.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to review the filed reports thoroughly for comprehensive insights into the current situation and future outlook of Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

The company has not made any additional announcements or comments in connection with the submission of these interim reports. For more details regarding the reports, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the provided exhibits.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.

