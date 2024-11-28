Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,715 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $20,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $86.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $810,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,904.95. This represents a 34.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $735,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,747.30. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.