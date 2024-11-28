Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.35 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

