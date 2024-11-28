Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $19.90 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1,198.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.