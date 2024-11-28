Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after buying an additional 809,605 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after acquiring an additional 806,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,659,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,273,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,013,000 after purchasing an additional 494,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,080,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,296,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,000 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

