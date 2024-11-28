Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.00 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.00.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
