Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Jeffrey Bluestone Sells 6,788 Shares

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. This trade represents a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.41. 5,526,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,015.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,422.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

