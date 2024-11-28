GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 58,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 79,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get GH Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GHRS

GH Research Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $482.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.74.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GH Research

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.