General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Rory Harvey Sells 8,919 Shares

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. The trade was a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rory Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.94. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,070,000 after buying an additional 175,860 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 121.5% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 115.1% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 95,484 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

