Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 117.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,856,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,789,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total transaction of $1,358,966.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,788. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,149 shares of company stock worth $37,694,911 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $519.23 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

