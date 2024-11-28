Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Gamehost’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Gamehost Price Performance
Shares of TSE GH traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11. The stock has a market cap of C$229.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.47. Gamehost has a 1-year low of C$8.91 and a 1-year high of C$11.00.
About Gamehost
