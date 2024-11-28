Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Gamehost’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TSE GH traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.11. The stock has a market cap of C$229.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.47. Gamehost has a 1-year low of C$8.91 and a 1-year high of C$11.00.

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

