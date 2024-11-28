FY2024 EPS Estimates for BioLineRx Lowered by HC Wainwright

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLineRx in a research note issued on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BioLineRx Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter worth $462,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in BioLineRx by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.