Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €42.81 ($45.06) and last traded at €41.97 ($44.18), with a volume of 341750 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.00 ($45.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

