Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0649 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

