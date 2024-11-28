Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $393.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.06.

Read Our Latest Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.