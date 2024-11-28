Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,763 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

