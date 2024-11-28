Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $859,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

