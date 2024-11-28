Freedom Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 215.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 204.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

SOXX stock opened at $212.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.25. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.64 and a 52-week high of $267.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

