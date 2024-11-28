Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.07 and last traded at $58.79, with a volume of 142163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.02.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $705.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,859,000 after buying an additional 527,519 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 274,529 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 711,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after purchasing an additional 57,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,268,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

