Fourthstone LLC Makes New Investment in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,087 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRBA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. 16,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,914. First Bank has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $288.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.96 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of First Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

