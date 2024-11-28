Fourthstone LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.69% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBHC remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pathfinder Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathfinder Bancorp

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $76,587.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,404.71. This trade represents a 24.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

