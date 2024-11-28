Fourthstone LLC Acquires 3,239 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 941,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. First Northwest Bancorp comprises approximately 2.2% of Fourthstone LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.10% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

FNWB traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,189. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.33). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -43.08%.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.